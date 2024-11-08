Faisal Halim’s mask custom designed by UM researchers

THE mask worn by Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim during the team’s warm-up session ahead of the second leg of the FA Cup semi-final against Terengganu FC last Saturday has received considerable attention.

The mask was specially designed by a team of University Malaya (UM) researchers as part of a study conducted through the university’s spin-off company, BioApps Sdn Bhd, under the advice of the Department of Sports Injury Rehabilitation.

In a statement today, UM said BioApps Sdn Bhd was established under the Centre for Applied Biomechanics (CAB), Faculty of Engineering, and is the sole provider of prosthetic and orthotic services for the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

It said UM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman, a biomechanics and prosthetic design specialist, is one of the researchers involved in the project.

“The creation of this special face mask is a key strategy for UM to enhance the community impact of the university’s expertise and research outcomes,” said Noor Azuan in the statement.

Sports injury rehabilitation specialist from the Faculty of Medicine at UM, Dr Ahmad Hazwan Ahmad Shushami, who assessed and evaluated Faisal’s condition, said the Red Giants player needed a special face mask to protect his scars and injuries to return to the field.

BioApps Sdn Bhd produced the mask within one week after receiving recommendations from the sports injury rehabilitation specialist.

According to the Prosthetics and Orthotics Specialist at BioApps Sdn Bhd, Muhammad Hazim Kamaruzaman, the mask is made from carbon fibre, which is lighter and thinner to ensure comfort for Faisal while protecting the nerves and wounds that have yet to heal.

“The creation of this special face mask was based on the serious condition of his scars and went through several stages of measurement and comfort testing,” he said.

A postgraduate student in mechatronics engineering at UM’s Faculty of Engineering, Mouaz Al Kouzbary, explained that to identify the shape of the head and face, 3D screening and printing technology was used.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Faisal acknowledged that the special face mask helped protect his facial scars during training and matches.

“I feel back to normal and comfortable to be on the field. It may seem unusual to the public, but I need it until my wounds and scars heal,” he said.

Commonly known as Mickey, Faisal made his first public appearance on June 16 during an FA Cup match between Selangor FC and Negeri Sembilan FC.

On May 5, the national winger suffered severe burns after being attacked with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. He required around 10 days of treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).