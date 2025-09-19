Farah Ann appointed Chef de Mission for Asian Youth Games 2025

FORMER national gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi has been appointed Chef de Mission for the Malaysian contingent to the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Manama, Bahrain.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia announced her appointment in collaboration with the National Sports Council, citing her as a young and dynamic sports leader.

Farah Ann’s illustrious career and dedication to excellence are expected to inspire Malaysia’s next generation of athletes at the games scheduled from October 22 to 31.

The council expressed confidence that her proven leadership would motivate team members to excel and achieve success for the nation.

Her distinguished career includes winning 12 medals across four SEA Games editions from 2011 to 2019, with seven gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

She represented Malaysia at multiple Commonwealth Games in 2010, 2014, and 2018, along with Asian Games appearances in 2014 and 2018.

Her career pinnacle came with qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, making her only the fourth Malaysian gymnast to compete at the Olympics. – Bernama