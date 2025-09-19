Malaysia’s top corporate golf teams gear up for WCGC National Final

THE countdown has begun as 20 elite corporate teams representing leading companies across Malaysia gear up to compete in the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Malaysia National Final, taking place on 25 September 2025 at the prestigious Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

This highly anticipated event marks the pinnacle of corporate golf in the country, blending competitive spirit with networking opportunities among business leaders and sports enthusiasts. The tournament is held under the royal patronage of DYTM Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj.

“This is more than just a golf challenge — it is a platform that unites corporate leaders, sponsors, and icons of sport to forge connections and showcase excellence. I look forward to witnessing the spirit of competition and collaboration as Malaysia paves its way to the World Finals,” said Tengku Amir Shah, who is expected to grace the award presentation ceremony at the National Final.

The winning team will earn the prestigious honour of representing Malaysia at the WCGC World Final in Shanghai, China, from 19–23 October 2025. They will join top corporate teams from 32 countries at the globally renowned Shanghai Dongzhuang Beach Golf Club.

The WCGC World Final will be contested on the Linksland Course, while the Sports Legend Cup will take place on the Parkland Course. All participants will be hosted at the official tournament hotel, the luxurious Pudong Shangri-La.

More than just a golf tournament, WCGC Malaysia stands as a celebration of business leadership, international camaraderie, and the growing synergy between sport and corporate networking.

“This event is more than just a prestigious corporate golf tournament — it is a celebration of corporate excellence, international camaraderie, and the spirit of healthy competition,” said Tuan Hj. Mohd Salim Bin Mohamed Sain, WCGC Malaysia Advisor.

“By hosting WCGC in Selangor, we aim to position Malaysia as a key player in the global corporate sports arena.”

The top five teams from each qualifier have advanced, bringing together 20 of Malaysia’s finest corporate golf teams at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club for the ultimate showdown in the National Final.

The organisers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, and supporters whose unwavering commitment and support have been instrumental in making WCGC Malaysia 2025 a resounding success.

The journey to the National Final

This year’s National Final is the culmination of four highly competitive qualifying rounds involving more than 480 participants:

QR1 – May 22 | Kelab Golf Seri Selangor | 108 players

QR2 – June 24 | Tropicana Golf & Country Resort | 124 players

QR3 – July 22 | Glenmarie Golf & Country Club | 132 players

QR4 – August 21 | Templer Park Country Club | 120 players