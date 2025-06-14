KUCHING: Kuching City Football Club president Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman has won the Sarawak Football Association (FAS) president post uncontested at the association’s Annual General Meeting today.

Fazzrudin who takes over from Abang Zulkarnain Abang Abdul Rahman, will hold the position for the 2025-2027 term.

Fazzrudin, who is also the chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, won uncontested following the withdrawal of another candidate, Dr Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, at the last minute.

Met with reporters after the meeting, Fazzrudin said that among his main agenda as FAS president is to bring football to the grassroots level by organising the Sarawak Premier League.

He said the league would involve teams representing parts of Sarawak and it would be an annual event.

“If the quality of the league is good, then we hope it can produce more quality players who may be approached by teams in the Malaysian League or overseas leagues. We want to see football players from Sarawak being able to play at a higher level.

“I hope we can start this league by September at the latest as it may take three months,“ he said.

At the same meeting, the position of FAS deputy president was also won unopposed by Datuk Hamzah Brahim.