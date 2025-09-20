FIFA receives 4.5 million applications in World Cup pre-sale phase

FIFA has received 4.5 million applications for 2026 World Cup tickets during a pre-sale phase for credit card holders from their sponsors.

The global football body confirmed the figure on Friday after a 10-day application period that ended at 1500 GMT.

Applications came from 216 countries and territories, with the three host nations United States, Mexico and Canada leading the demand.

The other top 10 applications originated from Germany, England, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Spain and Italy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the demand as a strong statement of interest in the expanded 48-team tournament.

He named the 2026 World Cup the biggest, most inclusive and most exciting event ever seen with its 104 matches.

Successful applicants drawn to buy tickets from $60 for group stage matches will be notified from September 29.

They will receive a time slot to purchase tickets from October 1, though this does not guarantee availability.

Further ticket sale phases will follow before and after the group stage draw set for December 5 in Washington.

Fifteen teams have already qualified alongside the three automatically entered co-hosts, led by title holders Argentina.

FIFA also announced it is opening a secure resale platform for tickets. – Bernama-dpa