Former Brazil boss Scolari leaves Atletico Mineiro

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil’s national team boss Luiz Felipe Scolari has been sacked as manager of Atletico Mineiro after a poor run of results, the Brazilian top flight club said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a 2-1 defeat at America Mineiro on Sunday, a result that eliminated the Belo Horizonte side from the Campeonato Mineiro.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Atletico Mineiro said the decision was made by mutual consent and would take effect immediately, according to Xinhua.

Scolari, 75, guided Atletico to 19 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses following his appointment last June.

The Brazilian’s 42-year coaching career peaked in 2002 when he led a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil to World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea.

He has also had spells in charge of Portugal, Guangzhou Evergrande, Chelsea and Palmeiras, among other clubs.