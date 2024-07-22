France says Israeli athletes ‘welcome’ at Olympics

ISRAELI athletes are welcome at the Paris Olympics, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Monday, after a hard-left member of the French parliament sparked outrage by urging them to stay away.

“The Israeli delegation is welcome in France,“ Sejourne said in Brussels ahead of talks with his Israeli counterpart, adding that the call by France Unbowed (LFI) lawmaker Thomas Portes for the country’s exclusion had been “irresponsible and dangerous”.

“We will ensure the security of the delegation,“ Sejourne added.

Portes drew ire from French Jewish groups and both political opponents and allies for saying Israeli athletes were “not welcome” and calling for “mobilisation” around the Olympics, during a demonstration in support of Palestinians.

He later told the Parisien newspaper that “France’s diplomats should pressure the International Olympic Committee to bar the Israeli flag and anthem, as is done for Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the comments had “hints of anti-Semitism” while the head of the Crif Jewish organisation Yonathan Arfi said he was “putting a target on the backs” of Israeli athletes.

Portes’ remarks were condemned at the weekend by some allies from the more moderate Socialists, but backed by others in LFI.