France World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti retires from football at 31

Former Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31.

The French defender was a key figure in his country’s triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais’ academy, Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 and made 133 appearances for the Catalan club.

During his time at Barcelona, he helped the team secure two LaLiga titles before his career was hampered by chronic cartilage problems in his knee.

Umtiti last played for Ligue 1 club Lille before making his retirement announcement on social media late on Monday.

“After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye,“ Umtiti posted.

“I gave it my ALL with passion and I have NO regrets,“ the defender added in his emotional farewell message.

Umtiti expressed gratitude to all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players he had the privilege of working with throughout his career.

The defender scored the winning goal for France in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Belgium.

He also started in the final match where France defeated Croatia 4-2 to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time. – Reuters