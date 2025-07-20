ANN-KATRIN Beger pulled off a stunning final save as Germany beat France 6-5 in a penalty shootout to set up a Euro 2025 semi-final showdown with world champions Spain after a bruising encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time.

German defender Kathrin Hendrich was sent off after 13 minutes for pulling an opponent's hair, and Grace Geyoro opened the scoring for France from the resulting penalty.

Germany hit back with a superb equaliser when Sjoeke Nuesken flashed a header from a Klara Buehl corner into the net in the 25th minute.

France had two goals ruled out for offside and Nuesken had a second-half penalty for the Germans saved.

With neither side able to fashion a goal in extra time, the game went to penalties, with Berger both firing home herself and then saving Alice Sombath's penalty to send Germany through.

England facing Italy in the other semi-final on Tuesday - REUTERS