Green drains late birdie to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Australia’s Hannah Green pipped Celine Boutier of France to the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship title by one shot after draining a stunning 30-feet birdie at the last hole on Sunday.

The US$1.8 million LPGA tournament appeared to be headed for a playoff between Green and Boutier after Boutier had earlier closed with a five-under-par 67. However, after already making two birdies on 16 and 17, Green ensured there would not be any extra-time as her long birdie putt on 18 sunk into the hole to see her finish with a winning four-day total of 13-under-par 275.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, meanwhile, secured her third top-10 finish in four starts since the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions by carding a 68 to share third place with South Korea’s Lee Mi-hyang as well as Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Yuna Nishimura on 279 total.

Starting the final round two shots off the lead in second place, Green birdied holes five and nine to turn in 34. She dropped her only shot of the day on the 10th before marking her card with another birdie on 12.

It was from the 16th hole where the 27-year-old Australian then went on a three-hole birdie blitz to eventually seal her victory.

“I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. As soon as that putt went in, I was like, oh, my God, I’ve won! You have to take these highs when they come because it doesn’t always come and golf can be a learning sport sometimes

“Celine played great today but she didn’t end up with the trophy in her hands. But she should still be proud of how she performed under this pressure,” said Green.

It was Green’s fourth LPGA title and also her first win in Asia. It was also a sweet redemption for the 27-year-old especially after finishing second at the 2021 edition.

“I almost won the championship in 2021 when I was playing it for the first time. I remembered I three-putted 17 and then three-putt again on 18 to lose. It feels great to have this trophy in my hands now,” said Green.

Playing in the penultimate group before Green, the pressure was on Boutier to make a birdie on 17 to give her any advantage over a fast-charging Green. However, two straight pars on 17 and 18 dashed all hopes.

“I knew my putt (on 17) was going to be important but it ended up being short-sided. It was frustrating. I gave myself chances. I made some putts and also missed some. But such things happen and I can’t be too mad about my round today,” said Boutier.

Henderson, meanwhile, tried to mount a late fightback in her back-nine with four birdies on holes 10, 15,16 and 17. But a closing bogey on 18 halted that charge and she had to settle for a tied-third finish.

‘The back nine was really fun, especially the long birdie putt on 15 and following up with birdies on 16 and 17. It was really nice to climb the leaderboard like that.

Unfortunately, I dropped a shot on 18 which was a difficult hole. But overall, I really happy with how the week went. I love Top 10s and I feel like I’m going to take a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence moving forward,” said the Canadian.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship boasted an international field with representation from 22 countries across the world. The 72-hole stroke play tournament was played on the renowned Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, which was hosting the 11th edition of the tournament.