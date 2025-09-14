Griffin leads PGA Procore Championship with Koivun and Scheffler chasing

BEN Griffin carded a two-under par 70 to retain his lead at the PGA Procore Championship on Saturday.

The American Ryder Cup debutant holds a one-stroke advantage over world amateur number one Jackson Koivun with a 54-hole total of 16-under 200.

World number one Scottie Scheffler surged into contention with an eight-under par 64 to sit just two shots back at 14-under par.

Griffin acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by his closest competitors heading into the final round.

“Every player on this tour is a really good golfer and there’s two very, very good ones that are right behind me,” Griffin said.

“So I know I’ve got to keep the pedal down, stay aggressive.”

The leader built his advantage with impressive birdie putts of 19 feet and 26 feet at the fourth and ninth holes.

Koivun mounted a strong recovery after early bogeys at the third and fourth holes with birdies at eight and 11.

The amateur sensation electrified the gallery by drilling a 43-foot eagle putt at the 12th hole.

He added a 20-foot birdie at 14 and another at the 15th to secure his place in Sunday’s final pairing.

Scheffler’s remarkable round included three consecutive birdies from the third through fifth holes.

The four-time major champion added three more birdies at the eighth, ninth and 10th holes to reach solo second place.

A double bogey at the par-four 14th temporarily halted his charge before he responded with three birdies in his final four holes.

“I had a good day today, better than the last two days, for sure,” Scheffler said.

“Got off to a good start, had a good front nine, turned nicely.”

South African Garrick Higgo sits fourth after a six-under par 66 left him at 13-under par overall.

Ten members of the United States Ryder Cup team are competing this week as preparation for the upcoming match against Europe.

The American squad seeks to reclaim the cup they lost to Europe in Italy two years ago. – AFP