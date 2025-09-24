Guardiola says Man City have recovered spirit after trophyless season

PEP GUARDIOLA stated that Manchester City have “recovered many things” following last season’s trophyless campaign.

The City manager pledged there was more to come from his team after a significant squad rebuild over the past two transfer windows.

Long-serving players including Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Ederson have all exited the club during this period.

Guardiola adopted a defensive approach in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, conceding a late goal and losing further ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

He was questioned about the reaction to his tactics against Arsenal at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield.

“I’m really proud of this fight,“ he said.

“We recovered many, many things that last season we missed.”

Guardiola added that the team now possesses an incredible spirit that was absent previously.

He acknowledged that City cannot sustain such a defensive approach for the entire season and does not want to.

The manager gave incredible power and credit to the opponents, Arsenal, for their quality.

Guardiola emphasised the importance of celebrating a point against a team expected to be Premier League contenders.

“Especially since (Manchester) United (a 3-0 win), we start to recover many things that define our teams for many, many years,“ said the Spaniard.

Last season was the first time in eight years that Guardiola finished without a major trophy.

“We can do better, yeah, we do it,“ he added.

He confirmed the team could improve on a few things and many decisions.

Guardiola stated that City have to play a little bit more with the opponent and will do so.

He insisted that the spirit shown this week must come first.

The manager compared the need to take care of this team spirit to how a father or mother takes care of their son.

City currently sit ninth in the Premier League after five matches.

They are already eight points behind champions Liverpool.

The club have won the League Cup four times under Guardiola’s management. – AFP