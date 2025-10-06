Haaland credits baby son for career-best form after Brentford winner

ERLING HAALAND attributes his sensational early-season form to finding relaxation with his baby son after scoring Manchester City’s winner at Brentford.

The Norwegian striker netted his ninth consecutive goal for club and country with a clinical ninth-minute finish in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory.

Haaland’s current scoring streak represents the longest of his already remarkable career across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has registered 12 goals in nine club appearances this season alongside six international strikes for Norway.

Haaland believes he currently operates at his peak mental and physical condition since joining City three years ago.

He specifically credits the birth of his first child last December for enhancing his professional performance.

“I have never felt better than I do now,“ Haaland told reporters after the match.

“You can be physically ready but you need to be mentally ready.”

The striker explained how fatherhood provides crucial mental separation from football pressures.

“With a kid it makes me even better because I disconnect more than ever.”

“I don’t think about football at all.”

Haaland acknowledged his son’s role in helping him maintain perspective and relaxation.

“When you are young you think of this and that and maybe worry about things but when I get home I relax even more.”

“I think I need to give a shout-out to my son.”

His latest strike leaves Anfield as the only Premier League ground where Haaland hasn’t scored.

The forward particularly praised his movement and finish against Brentford’s defence.

“This for me this goal is top.”

“This was one of my better goals for me because of the whole thing.”

Haaland compared Brentford’s physical approach to historical Stoke City teams.

“It was a tough game, and reminded me of Stoke City with Rory Delap 15 years ago.”

“They are huge and do throw-ins from the middle so of course it is not easy but it is about preparing for what is going to come and analysing well and we did.”

The striker has now scored 94 Premier League goals in just 104 appearances since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

He excelled despite facing Brentford’s compact defensive structure throughout the match.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly identifies Haaland as his primary transfer target.

The Norwegian remains focused on City’s title challenge after signing a long-term contract in January.

“A low block is not easy, five people around us at all times.”

“It is why it is not easy and why it feels even better to win,“ Haaland concluded. – AFP