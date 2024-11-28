Harimau Malaya climb one rung to 132 in FIFA world ranking

THE Harimau Malaya squad have climbed up one spot to 132nd place in the world based on the latest FIFA world ranking updated today.

According to the www.fifa.com website, Pau Marti Vicente’s side had accumulated 1117.05 points to move up from last month’s 133rd place to be on the same tier with Cyprus (130th), Malawi (131), Nicaragua (133) and Kuwait (134).

The National squad’s 3-1 win over Laos on Nov 14, and followed by the 1-1 draw against India on Nov 18, contributed to the upward trend.

However, Malaysia find themselves still way behind other Southeast Asian nations like Thailand (97), Vietnam (116) and Indonesia (125).

As for the Asian zone, the five top teams are Japan (15th), followed by Iran (18th), South Korea (23rd), Australia (26th) and Qatar (46th).

Meanwhile, 2022 World Cup winners Argentina remain at the top of the world standings, followed by France, Spain, England and Brazil.