Harimau Malaya depart for Oman without captain Matthew Davies

SEPANG: The Harimau Malaya received a setback ahead of their crucial Group D match in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Oman in Muscat next week as team captain Matthew Davies had to be sidelined due to injury.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed that apart from Matthew, affectionately known as Matt, Junior Eldstal also wouldn't be joining Kim Pan Gon's squad in Muscat due to injury.

The decision was made after Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) informed FAM officially that both defenders had sustained injuries during a training session last Thursday.

“Hence, JDT requested an exception for both players to report to the national squad and undergo further recovery treatment with the club. The injury reports were attached to the letter,“ Pan Gon said in a statement today.

With Matt's absence, who led the team during the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January, and Junior, Pan Gon brought a total of 24 players to face the challenge against Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on March 22 (2 am Malaysian time).

The Malaysian national team departed for Muscat from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here this morning.

Meanwhile, left-back Daniel Ting described Matt's absence as a big loss for the team ahead of an important match but believes the vacancy (right-back) gives other players a chance to prove their worth.

“Of course it’s a big loss, Matt is the captain of the team and you want your captain to be there but we got a lot of depth in the squad and it’s an opportunity for whoever the coach puts in that position, maybe I will grab the opportunity,” said the 32-year-old Sabah FC player when met here.

According to Daniel, he has played as a right-back before and is willing to take the challenge in that position again, against Oman.

“If that’s what the coach wants me to do, no problem. I’ve played there before...I think it’s not my natural position but I’m happy to do whatever job is needed,” he said.

After facing Oman in Muscat, Malaysia, currently ranked 132nd in the world, will once again meet the 80th-ranked team at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on March 26.

Subsequently, the national team will face Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 and conclude their Group D campaign against Taiwan at Bukit Jalil on June 11.

Malaysia currently lead Group D with six points, followed by second-placed Oman, who share three points with Kyrgyzstan in third place, while Taiwan sit at the bottom without any points.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and secure their place in the 2027 Asian Cup competition, while the bottom two teams will compete in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Malaysia aim to qualify for the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the first time. -Bernama