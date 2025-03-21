THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has dismissed the notion that it no longer plays a key role in managing the national football team, Harimau Malaya.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said the national squad remains under the jurisdiction of the country’s football governing body while also receiving support from the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“There is no such thing as privatising the national squad; it remains under FAM’s organisational structure.

“For FAM, we are grateful to the Regent of Johor for his significant contributions in realising Harimau Malaya’s revolution. He has provided great assistance and support,” he told reporters at FAM’s breaking of fast event here yesterday.

Previously, there had been a perception that Harimau Malaya was operating independently of FAM after Tunku Mahkota Ismail was seen taking a leading role in transforming the squad, which will play Nepal in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers on March 25.

Noor Azman said FAM continues to play a role in securing new heritage players to strengthen the national squad.

“We have our own system. The national squad does what it can, and we at the association handle what needs to be done,” he said.

Last Wednesday, two new heritage players caused a stir among local football fans when they joined Harimau Malaya’s training session.

The two players are midfielder Hector Hevel from Portuguese club Portimonense S.C. and defender Gabriel Palmero from Spanish club CD Tenerife B.