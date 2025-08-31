Harimau Muda recall key players for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Thailand

MALAYSIA’s Under-23 national football team has recalled three previously omitted key players for their upcoming Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in Thailand.

Head coach Nafuzi Zain has reinstated defender Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili and strikers Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan and Fergus Tierney to the final 23-man squad.

The Football Association of Malaysia confirmed all three players will join Harimau Muda for their Group F campaign in Pathum Thani from 3 to 9 September.

Muhammad Ubaidullah reportedly joined team training sessions early last week while Muhammad Aliff and Fergus are expected to complete the squad soon.

Both Muhammad Ubaidullah and Muhammad Aliff bring valuable experience and leadership having previously captained the team.

Fergus Tierney is seen as capable of significantly strengthening the team’s attacking options.

Harimau Muda will begin their campaign against Lebanon on 3 September followed by Mongolia on 6 September.

They will face hosts Thailand in their final group match on 9 September with all games at Thammasat Stadium.

Only the eleven group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for next January’s finals in Saudi Arabia.

These qualifiers represent a redemption opportunity after Malaysia’s poor performance in the U-23 ASEAN Cup where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Malaysia previously qualified for the U-23 Asian Cup in 2022 in Uzbekistan and 2024 in Qatar.

Their best achievement remains a quarter-final appearance in the 2018 tournament held in China. – Bernama