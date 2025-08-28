Harry Kane saves Bayern Munich in German Cup first round thriller

HARRY KANE scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to rescue Bayern Munich from embarrassment in their 3-2 German Cup first-round victory against third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden.

The England captain headed home a Josip Stanisic cross in the fourth minute of added time to break the hearts of the courageous lower-league opponents.

Bayern had appeared comfortable after establishing a two-goal lead through Kane’s 16th-minute penalty and Michael Olise’s 51st-minute strike.

Kane’s successful spot-kick marked his 31st consecutive penalty conversion for both club and country.

Wehen Wiesbaden captain Fatih Kaya dramatically brought his team level with two goals in five minutes during the second half.

Kane then missed a 76th-minute penalty, his first failure from the spot since England’s 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France.

Home goalkeeper Florian Stritzel produced an excellent save to deny Kane’s initial effort and also blocked the follow-up attempt.

Bayern have failed to progress beyond the German Cup quarter-finals since lifting their record-extending 20th title in the 2019-20 season.

The Bundesliga champions took early control when Kane converted from the spot after Sacha Boey was fouled.

Olise doubled the advantage by capitalising on a defensive error to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

Wiesbaden summer signing Niklas May created the first goal with an excellent cross that Kaya converted with a sliding volley in the 64th minute.

The hosts equalised when Moritz Flotho flicked on a long ball to send Kaya through on goal for his second strike.

The draw for the second round will take place on Sunday. – AFP