Hassan and Kiros smash Sydney Marathon records in historic major debut

OLYMPIC champion Sifan Hassan shattered the women’s course record at the historic Sydney Marathon on Sunday.

The Dutch superstar dominated the race with a blistering time of 2 hours 18 minutes and 22 seconds.

Former world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya finished second with a time of 2 hours 18 minutes and 56 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Workenesh Edesa Gurmesa claimed third place after winning last year’s event.

Hassan obliterated the previous course record by more than three minutes in her Sydney debut.

The Ethiopian-born athlete admitted she nearly misjudged her race strategy during the challenging event.

“I pushed too hard and I learnt a lesson,” said the 32-year-old multiple major winner.

Hassan expressed particular satisfaction with her historic victory at Sydney’s first World Marathon Majors event.

“It’s amazing, I’m really grateful,” she added.

Hailemaryam Kiros matched Hassan’s achievement by setting a new men’s course record.

The Ethiopian runner crossed the finish line at the Sydney Opera House in 2 hours 6 minutes and 6 seconds.

Kiros finished 10 seconds ahead of rising star Addisu Gobena, his 20-year-old compatriot.

Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana completed the men’s podium in third place.

Kiros attributed his record-breaking performance to thorough preparation for the event.

Kenya’s legendary marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished ninth in his bid for a 12th major title.

The 40-year-old champion stayed with the leading group until the 32 kilometre mark before falling behind.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race while American Susannah Scaroni took the women’s title.

A record 35,000 runners participated in the picturesque 42.19 kilometre course through Sydney.

The event marked Sydney’s elevation to the prestigious World Marathon Majors series this year. – AFP