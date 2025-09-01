Speedy Tigers crush Taiwan 15-0 to top Group B at 2025 Asia Cup

THE national men’s hockey squad wrapped up their Group B campaign at the 2025 Asia Cup in style with a thumping 15-0 victory over Taiwan at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in India today.

Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook starred with five goals in the 10th, 20th, 29th (penalty stroke), 45th and 56th minutes, while Mohamad Ashran Hamsani netted four times (8th, 15th, 32nd and 54th minutes).

Norsyafiq Sumantri contributed a hat-trick (20th, 40th, 60th), with further strikes coming from Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (22nd), Andywalfian Jeffrynus (24th) and Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi (32nd).

The emphatic win confirmed Malaysia as Group B winners with nine points, followed by South Korea (six), Bangladesh (three) and Taiwan (nil).

The Speedy Tigers had already sealed their Super Four ticket after defeating South Korea 4-1 in their second match on Saturday (Aug 30).

Under the tournament format, only the top two teams from each group progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two sides from that round contesting the final on Sept 7.

“Super Four is going to be difficult, so recovery is very important. We will play South Korea again, India and either China or Japan, and we need at least six points to make the final,” Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh said in a video recording sent to the media tonight. – Bernama