Hector says teamwork clear winner in 6-0 rout of KDA

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Hector Bidoglio is pleased with the teamwork displayed by his charges in their 6-0 thrashing of Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in their first leg FA Cup semi-final last night.

“Every match is tough and I’m glad everyone played their part. There was no over-dependence on any player.

“Even the reserves (who were fielded) maintained the intensity and momentum in the second half. We may have a strong squad but teamwork is the key to success,” he told reporters after the match at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim here.

Asked about forward Bergson Da Silva, who scored a hattrick, Hector said the Brazilian has improved in every match.

“Bergson performed well and showed that he was a team player. Tonight’s result has given us the confidence to continue chasing goals,” he added.

He said the team should maintain their tempo in the next Super League match against Perak.

“There is no time to relax and we should remain focused,” he said.

Meanwhile, KDA coach Nafuzi Zain said he was satisfied with his team’s performance although they were without several key players.

“I was disappointed with the scoreline because it did not do justice to our performance. We played quite well but our mistake was conceding easy goals, especially after trailing 3-0,” he said.

Nafuzi urged his players to stay focused and bounce back in their home match against Negeri Sembilan on Aug 17.