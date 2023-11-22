Hermoso summoned by judge in Rubiales case

MADRID: Jenni Hermoso (pix) was summoned Wednesday by the judge investigating the events surrounding the then Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales kissing her at the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony.

Rubiales eventually resigned over the issue -- he insisted the kiss post Spain winning the trophy in Australia in August was consensual -- and is being investigated for alleged sexual assault and coercion.

Judge Francisco de Jorge, leading the investigation against Rubiales, summoned Hermoso on Tuesday November 28 at 1030GMT “in person”, the National Court said in a brief statement.

Hermoso, 33, reported the incident to the courts in early September. Currently he is banned from being within 200 metres of Hermoso.

Former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, the director of the men’s national team, Albert Luque, and the RFEF’s marketing director are also under investigation for allegedly pressuring Hermoso.

Numerous witnesses haven given evidence in court including two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, among other team-mates of Hermoso.

Rubiales’ conduct, caught on camera, provoked a wave of international outrage and led to his suspension by world football governing body FIFA.

Rubiales eventually resigned on September 10 after initially refusing to.

Hermoso was left out of Spain coach Montse Tome’s first squad list but returned for Nations League matches in October and has been called up for further games in December. -AFP