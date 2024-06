WORLD champions Argentina opened their bid for back-to-back Copa America titles with a 2-0 win over Canada in front of a 70,564 crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Julian Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 49th minute but a combination of inspired goalkeeping from Canada's Max Crepeau and Lionel Messi's surprising lack of precision in front of goal ensured that the underdogs were in the game until Lautaro Martinez settled the contest in the 88th minute.