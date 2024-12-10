HSN 2024: Over 4.5 million participants celebrate active lifestyles

PUTRAJAYA: More than 4.5 million people participated in a diverse array of sports and recreational activities across the nation in celebration of National Sports Day (HSN) 2024, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Since its introduction in 2015, HSN has aimed to cultivate a vibrant sports culture within the community, promoting active and healthy lifestyles that contribute to a sports-oriented nation.

“While HSN is celebrated annually as a highlight, our goal is to encourage the public to engage in sports consistently to maintain their health and well-being. With 103 officially recognised sports, there is something for everyone, ensuring that all segments of society can find activities suited to their interests and abilities,” Hannah said.

She added that the government has introduced a tax relief of up to RM1,000 in the 2024 Budget for sports equipment, coaching fees, and facility usage, an initiative designed to empower citizens to seize opportunities for healthier living.

“We want to encourage the public to take advantage of this benefit and stay active,” she added after officiating at the National HSN Celebration here today.

The national HSN celebration attracted over 30,000 participants engaging in 64 different activities, showcasing the event’s inclusivity and broad appeal, which included seniors, people with disabilities and children.

HSN is celebrated nationwide today, or the second Saturday every October, except for Sarawak this year, as a mark of respect for the birthday celebrations of Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. Sarawak will hold its HSN celebration tomorrow.

Hannah expressed her hope that the ministry will receive adequate funding in the upcoming 2025 Budget, not only for elite sports but also for grassroots initiatives that encourage widespread participation

“We have numerous community sports programmes, that emphasise accessibility for all citizens. Initiatives like aerobics in 43 People’s Housing Programmes (PPR) and the Sports Skills Basic Training Programme (KLAS) for swimming among B40 children in high-risk areas are crucial for promoting safety and wellness,” she added.

She reiterated the ministry’s commitment to establishing programmes that enhance public access to sports and highlighted the need for an increased budget to improve and upgrade existing sports facilities.