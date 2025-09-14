Idan Toklomati hat trick leads Charlotte FC to record-equalling win over Miami

IDAN TOKLOMATI scored his first career MLS hat trick to propel Charlotte FC to a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

The win marked Charlotte’s ninth consecutive MLS triumph, equalling a league record set by the Seattle Sounders in 1998.

Toklomati’s three goals brought his season total to 11, with ten of those coming since June 25 following his promotion to the starting center forward role.

Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina preserved his tenth clean sheet of the season with five crucial saves.

Kahlina denied a Lionel Messi penalty in the 32nd minute to keep the match scoreless during a pivotal moment.

Wilfried Zaha provided an assist and earned a late penalty after Miami defender Tomas Aviles received a second booking in the 79th minute.

Aviles was sent off for cynically pulling back Toklomati on a potential counterattack, effectively ending Miami’s hopes.

Toklomati opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a first-time finish from a low cross by Kerwin Vargas.

The 21-year-old doubled Charlotte’s lead just two minutes into the second half following an impressive team buildup involving Zaha and Brandt Bronico.

Kahlina made another crucial save in the 72nd minute to deny Tadeo Allende on a breakaway chance created by Messi.

Toklomati completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Aviles’ foul on Zaha.

The victory lifts Charlotte (17-11-2, 53 points) to within four points of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia.

Inter Miami (13-6-7, 46 points) was shut out for the second consecutive match in all competitions for the first time this season.

Miami missed an opportunity to move up from sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak ties an MLS record that has stood since the league stopped deciding regular season ties via shootouts in 1999. – Reuters