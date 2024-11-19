“If you have RM10, spend RM7” - Tunku Ismail advocates financial discipline in national football clubs

PETALING JAYA: The Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has advised national football clubs to practise financial discipline and strategic planning when it comes to club management.

He warned in an Instagram story that careless spending and overpromising can negatively impact the future of the sport in the country.

“Managing a (football) club is simple. If you have RM10, spend RM7. Improve the infrastructure slightly (and set) a realistic target.

“This is not done. Instead, everyone promises to win trophies to (gain popularity),” he said in his post.

Tunku Ismail’s comments come amid national football clubs being under scrutiny over a range of issues, mainly players’ unpaid wages, lack of development and inadequate infrastructure.

He further pointed out the issue of national football clubs exceeding their budget but not paying their players.