SUPER league newcomer, Imigresen FC, have been asked to expedite their search for an official venue for the Malaysia League (M-League) competition next season, after their application to use the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, Kedah was rejected yesterday.

Acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the Malaysia Football League (MFL), Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said the matter is important to make it easier for them to complete the competition schedule.

“Imigresen FC needs to inform MFL of other venues they can use for next season.

“It should be as soon as possible because we are in the final process of preparing the league schedule,“ he said when met by reporters after attending the LALIGA EXTRATIME programme here today.

Earlier, Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor informed Imigresen FC that they were not allowed to register the Darul Aman Stadium as the team’s official home ground.

Instead, he suggested that Imigresen FC register the Bandaraya Stadium in Penang as their home ground.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shazli said the M-League competition schedule is currently in the final phase and is currently awaiting the date of the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) competition and the results of the draw for the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) and AFC Champions League Two (ACL 2) involving two teams, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC.

“We are waiting for the date from the AFF (Asean Football Federation). For now, we already have the dates for the ACLE and ACL 2 tournaments.

“We just don’t know the date and where JDT and Selangor will play since the draw is scheduled to be held on August 15,” he said.