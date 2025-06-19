Drug abuse down in Kelantan, but youth still most at risk - AADK

KOTA BHARU: Drug abuse in Kelantan fell by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, but youth remain the most vulnerable group, continuing to account for the highest number of cases involving illegal substances.

Kelantan National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Supindi Usop said 66 percent of all cases involved individuals aged between 15 and 39, making up the largest group in the state’s statistics.

He said this trend is worrying as it involves the younger generation, who should be the nation’s future asset.

Supindi said Kelantan recorded 11,280 drug abuse cases as of March, compared to 11,928 cases in the same period last year, placing the state fourth highest in Malaysia.

“A total of 5,787 individuals are undergoing rehabilitation at three centres across the state, with 97 percent of them involved in the abuse of methamphetamine pills (pil kuda),” he told Bernama at the Kelantan-level 2025 National Anti-Drug Day event today.

Even more concerning, 114 teenagers under the age of 18 were found to be involved in drug abuse, with 94 currently undergoing voluntary treatment at the Pengkalan Chepa Rehabilitation Centre and 20 at the centre in Bachok, Supindi revealed.

“We’ve observed that more parents are becoming aware and are proactively sending their children for voluntary treatment. This is a positive step towards breaking the cycle of early addiction,” he said.

On the factors contributing to the decline, Supindi explained that one key reason was the closure of illegal entry points along the Malaysia-Thailand border since last December, which has helped curb the inflow of drugs.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Youth, Sports, NGOs and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad, who also heads the state chapter of the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), said that despite the drop in numbers, the overall figures remain high and concerning.

“Prevention, enforcement and awareness education must be intensified. We cannot afford to be complacent just because the statistics show a decline,” he emphasised.

He added that Pemadam will organise a six-month strategic workshop starting at the end of this month in Pasir Mas, in collaboration with various enforcement agencies and local communities.