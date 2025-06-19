Public servants barred from statements undermining gov’t policies

PUTRAJAYA: Public servants are prohibited from making any public statements, whether orally or in writing, that could undermine government policies, plans, or decisions on any issue.

This directive is outlined in a circular titled “Prohibition on Making Public Statements Under Subregulation 19(1) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993],” dated June 19, 2025, and signed by Public Service Department (JPA) director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

According to the circular, public servants must not make any statements that could embarrass or tarnish the government’s reputation.

They are also barred from criticising any weaknesses in government policies, plans or decisions, or from distributing such statements or comments, whether made by themselves or others.

Subregulation 19(2) further states that public servants are also barred from making comments, in any form, that promote or praise any government policy, plan, or decision.

Public servants are also not allowed to disclose factual information related to government operations or provide explanations about any events or reports involving the government.

“Such comments, information, or explanations — whether made by the officer or others — must not be disseminated unless prior written approval, either general or specific, has been obtained from the relevant minister,” the circular stated.

Department heads have been instructed to advise and ensure that officers under their supervision exercise caution when making statements, comments, or opinions, and strictly avoid spreading false, seditious, defamatory, provocative, or unverified information.

Any officer found to be in violation may face disciplinary action, including dismissal, as provided under P.U. (A) 395/1993, the circular warned.

The circular, which was uploaded today on the official Facebook page of the Public Service Department , has also been distributed to all state civil service departments, statutory bodies, and local authorities.