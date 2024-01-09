Independence Day triumph: Malaysian mixed doubles pair wins Korea Open

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei secured Malaysia’s first Super 500 World Tour title at the 2024 Korea Open at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul today.

The world No. 9 duo faced China’s Guo Xin Wa and Li Qian in a three-game match. Though Tang Jie and Ee Wei lost the first game 17-21, they came back to win the next two games 21-13, 21-13, securing the victory.

This win marks their first title in 2024 and their first-ever Super 500 victory.

It is also their third final appearance this year, following runner-up finishes at the Thailand Masters in January and the Swiss Open in March.

The pair reached the final by defeating China’s Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 22-20, 21-19 in the semi-finals.