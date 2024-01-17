India Open: Wei Chong-Kai Wun lose, Vivian-Chiew Sien move into second round

NEW DELHI: Malaysian shuttlers Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun were sent packing early after losing their men’s doubles match against Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the first round of the Indian Open, here Tuesday.

The Malaysian pair, ranked 18th in the world, lost 21-16, 15-21, 13-21 to the world number seven Indonesian pair.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien came from behind to defeat the American pair, Annie Xu-Kerry Xu, 11-21, 21-17, 21-13.

Vivian-Chiew Sien will face off against Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam from Hong Kong in the second round after the Hong Kong duo easily defeated Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, 21-6, 21-7 from the host country.

Professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, on the other hand, passed the first round by defeating French pair, Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue, 21-12, 21-15 in straight sets.

Soon Huat-Shevon will face the winner between China’s Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi and Hong Kong’ Reginald Lee-Ng Tsz Yau.–Bernama