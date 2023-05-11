Inter Milan continue winning streak in Serie A

ROME: Inter Milan continued their fearsome form as they won Atalanta 2-1 away in Serie A on Saturday, thanks to a pair of strikes from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez, said Xinhua.

The Nerazzurri had registered three consecutive wins before Saturday and visited Bergamo with a relatively full squad, while Atalanta have kept an unbeaten record at home this season.

Neither side created a genuine chance until the 40th minute when Matteo Darmian won a penalty for Calhanoglu to coolly convert it.

The away side doubled the lead in the 58th minute when Lautaro gathered the ball and took a few touches before unleashing a stunner that flew into the corner.

Atalanta pulled one goal back minutes later when Gianluca Scamacca tapped in on Ademola Lookman’s assist, but La Dea were still toothless to turn it around.

Also on Saturday, AC Milan suffered another setback as they crumbled to a 1-0 defeat to Udinese at San Siro, awarding the visitors the first win this season.

The Rossoneri were struggling recently as they were beset by injuries and hadn’t tasted a win in the previous three matches.

Stefano Pioli’s side created a couple of opportunities in the first-half but couldn’t find the back of the net, while at the other end, Udinese won a penalty in the 63rd minute when Festy Ebosele went down in the box after being sandwiched by Tijjani Reijnders and Yacine Adli, Roberto Pereyra converted it by sending Mike Maignan wrong-footed.

In a desperate bid to avoid the home defeat, AC Milan strung together waves of attack in the dying minutes but failed to unlock Udinese’s defence.

With the frustrating defeat, AC Milan still placed third with 22 points, one point behind Juventus who visit Fiorentina later, and one ahead of Napoli who beat Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday, five off table leaders Inter Milan. - Bernama