IOC dismisses Paris Games cancellation rumours

PARIS: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has dismissed “rumours” about a cancellation or postponement of the upcoming Paris Games due to the political situation in France. The IOC said it is part of a disinformation campaign, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“This is obviously part of the on-going disinformation campaign against France, the IOC, and its president, and the Olympic Games. It has no factual basis whatsoever,“ the IOC said late Wednesday on platform X.

“The IOC president and the entire Olympic Movement are looking forward with great anticipation to excellent Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

French organisers said they would investigate the origin of the reports, and Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera dismissed them as “indecent fake news” on X.

“Our Games will indeed be held in Paris, on the scheduled dates. We have been preparing for them for years; they will bring happiness to the whole world and pride to our country,“ she said. - Bernama, WAM