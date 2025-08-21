Isak standoff with Newcastle benefits no one, says Shearer

THE impasse between Alexander Isak and his Premier League club Newcastle United is harming both parties, according to the club’s former striker Alan Shearer.

Sweden international Isak was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, and took to social media on Tuesday to accuse Newcastle of breaking promises.

Newcastle responded by saying there had been no commitment to sell the 25-year-old who is under contract until 2028.

Isak, who has netted 62 goals in all competitions since arriving for a club record fee in 2022, is training away from the rest of the squad and missed Newcastle’s goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Newcastle host Liverpool on Monday.

“I just think even releasing this statement last night has thrown fuel onto the fire, which he didn’t need to do,“ Shearer said in an interview with Betfair.

“I get that we needed to hear his side of the story and we’ve heard that now, and I’m not saying I don’t believe him or I don’t believe Newcastle. I’m just saying it’s very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn’t benefit anyone.”

Isak was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024-25 season, but chose not to attend the ceremony due to the ongoing issues surrounding his future.

In a social media statement on Tuesday he confirmed that he wanted to leave the club.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue,“ Isak wrote on Instagram stories. “Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. Acting as if these issues have only just emerged is misleading.”

Newcastle were quick to respond.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract ...,“ the club said.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

Shearer said while there was still the potential for Isak to play again for Newcastle, he had gone about things the wrong way and should question his agent’s role.

“Everything sort of boils down to: I think he’s being given bad advice and the way he’s going about it is wrong,“ Shearer said. “It’s not a good look on a player or an agent to not go out and train and not go out and play when you have a contract behind you.”- REUTERS