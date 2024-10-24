ISN sets up satellite centres in public universities to strengthen sports ecosystem - Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Institute (ISN) has established the ISN Satellite Centre in collaboration with public universities to provide services, research and expertise for the sports ecosystem in Malaysia.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said in a statement on her official Facebook page that the recognition of the Satellite Centre proves ISN’s commitment to assisting national and state athletes by providing access to ISN services at strategic locations outside Kuala Lumpur.

The seven universities involved are the Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences, University of Malaya (UM); Sports Innovation Technology Centre, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM); Faculty of Health Sciences, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Faculty of Sports Science and Coaching, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI). Faculty of Sports Science and Recreation, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam; Faculty of Sports Science and Recreation, UiTM Arau, Perlis and University of Sabah (UMS).