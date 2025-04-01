DENMARK’S World No. 2 Anders Antonsen has forged a special connection with Malaysia, frequently choosing it as his training base, and forming a close friendship with national badminton star Lee Zii Jia.

However, this year’s Malaysia Open will feel different for Antonsen as Lee has withdrawn from the Super 1000 event due to a right ankle injury.

Lee sustained the injury during a group match against China’s Li Shi Feng at the World Tour Finals (WTF) on December 13.

Despite qualifying for the semi-finals in Hangzhou, the World No. 6 was forced to withdraw.

“It’s a shame he got injured during the WTF,“ Antonsen told New Straits Times after a training session at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

“Zii Jia would have loved to play on home soil. He is a close friend, and I hope to see him back in action soon.”

Antonsen, the defending Malaysia Open champion, praised ABM’s facilities, which he often utilises while competing in Asia.

“The facilities here are great. The hall is nice, and it’s not easy to find such good conditions while travelling in Asia. I really appreciate coming here,“ he stated.

“There are also some good players here, and I occasionally spar with them.”

Lee, known for his spirited performances against Antonsen, holds notable wins over the Dane.

The Malaysian triumphed over Antonsen in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 last year, at the 2024 Paris Olympics on his way to a bronze medal, and again at the WTF.

Antonsen hopes their rivalry resumes soon, potentially at the All England in March, as Lee might also sit out the India Open (Jan 14-19) and the Indonesia Masters (Jan 21-26).