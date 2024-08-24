It’s a wrap! SUKMA 2024 in Sarawak comes to an end tonight

KUCHING: The curtain will come down on the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) tonight, after 14 days of intense competition among young athletes who showcased great determination and passion in pursuit of glory.

The closing ceremony of the biennial Games, to be held at the Unity Stadium tonight, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The highlight of tonight’s celebration will be the coronation of the SUKMA 2024 Sportsman and Sportswoman, as well as the overall champions of the biennial Games.

Based on the medal tally as of 10 pm yesterday, Sarawak lead the chase with 72 golds, 52 silvers and 66 bronzes.

Federal Territories are a close second with 69 golds, 62 silvers and 68 bronzes, followed by Selangor with a haul of 51 golds, 61 silvers and 50 bronzes.

Tonight’s event will kick off with a lively ‘Sporty Dance’ opening performance involving 230 primary school pupils and a Selangor cultural performance, in recognition of the state as the hosts of the 2026 edition.

In addition, popular Sarawak-born singer Bob Yusof, the De’Fam group and rock queen Ella will also be performing and one of the songs that should get the stadium rocking will be ‘Standing In The Eyes Of The World’.

Meanwhile, several roads leading to the Unity Stadium will be closed from 3 pm today to ensure smooth traffic flow, including the Sesco roundabout, Kesuma Resort roundabout, the junction from Sumber Alam to the Unity Stadium, Jalan Diplomatik, the access road to Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre and Jalan Stadium leading to the public parking junction.

The public is advised not to park along the roadside and to plan their journeys using alternative routes to minimise congestion.

SUKMA 2024 features 37 sports, comprising 488 events and involving 236 men’s events, 271 women’s events and 35 mixed-gender events, bringing together over 12,000 athletes and officials.

SUKMA, introduced in 1986, has been held in Sarawak twice, in 1990 and 2016.