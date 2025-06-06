CHINA coach Branko Ivankovic took responsibility for his team's exit from the World Cup qualifiers after they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Indonesia in Jakarta on Thursday.

China had faint hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite three consecutive losses against Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia, which left them bottom of Asian qualifying Group C.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition had ignited Chinese hopes of a return to the finals for the first time since their sole appearance in 2002.

"This team has been fighting for this goal for over 20 years," Ivankovic told reporters.

"We believed that if we could reach the next stage from this tough group, we would have a strong chance of qualifying. But we didn't succeed, and as head coach, I definitely bear significant responsibility."

The 71-year-old Croatian was appointed by China in February last year to replace Aleksandar Jankovic after the Serbian failed to take the East Asian country beyond the group phase of the 2024 Asian Cup.

"We've brought in a younger generation of players who have injected energy into the team. Based on their performances, I believe this team has a promising future," Ivankovic said.

"We knew this match would be tough — not just because of the opponent, but also the weather. I want to thank my players for fighting until the very last second."

China next host Bahrain, who are in fifth place in Group C, for their final third-round qualifier on June 10.