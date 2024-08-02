Ivory Coast to play Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations final

IVORY Coast, the hosts of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will face Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

Ivory Coast defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 on Wednesday in a semifinal match held at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Ivorian forward Sebastian Haller, who is also a Borussia Dortmund player, scored a second-half volley to send the Elephants to the AFCON final, which will be held at the same stadium.

Ivory Coast have been coached by caretaker manager Emerse Fae after the country’s football body sacked Jean-Louis Gasset in January for poor group display while the AFCON was ongoing.

Gasset was fired before the Elephants barely reached the knockout stage.

One of the leading football nations of Africa, Ivory Coast won the AFCON twice in 1992 and 2015.

Their opponents Nigeria won the AFCON title three times, with the last victory over 10 years ago.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, who lost in the semis, will next take on South Africa in Saturday’s third-place playoff.–Bernama-AA