James Maddison out for most of Spurs season with ACL injury

TOTTENHAM Hotspur midfielder James Maddison faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

The England international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle in Seoul.

Maddison collapsed in pain during the 1-1 draw without any contact from an opponent and was stretchered off.

Spurs confirmed the 28-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days before beginning rehabilitation.

This setback comes after Maddison had just returned from a knee problem that kept him out at the end of last season.

The injury severely impacts Tottenham’s plans under new manager Thomas Frank ahead of their Premier League opener.

It also deals a blow to Maddison’s hopes of making England’s squad for next year’s World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham begin their competitive season against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13.

Their Premier League campaign kicks off three days later with a home fixture against Burnley.

The club statement expressed support for Maddison during his recovery process. - AFP