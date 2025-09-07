Japan and Mexico play goalless draw in World Cup warm-up friendly

JAPAN and Mexico played to a goalless draw in an international friendly at Oakland Coliseum as both nations continued their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The lively Japanese side failed to break through against a Mexican team that lost captain Edson Alvarez to a first-half injury and saw Cesar Montes sent off during second-half stoppage time.

Japan threatened early when Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo fired wide from the center of the box moments before Ayase Ueda’s attempt from the left side was blocked.

The best first-half opportunity came in the 11th minute as Kubo unleashed a long-range blast that Mexico goalkeeper Angel Malagon gathered comfortably.

After Japan’s Takumi Minamino volleyed over the crossbar from inside the box in the 53rd minute, Mexico responded swiftly with Roberto Alvarado’s shot sailing over the bar.

Mexico finally forced a save from Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki when he deflected Erik Lira’s header in the 67th minute before Hirving Lozano had El Tri’s last real chance blocked from the center of the area.

The match marked a reunion for Mexico coach Javier Aguirre with the Japanese team he managed from July 2014 to January 2015.

Mexico are guaranteed a World Cup finals place as co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada after Aguirre’s return in July 2024 sparked a solid 2025 campaign including CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League triumphs.

Japan became the first team to qualify for the World Cup in March and will next face the United States in Columbus while Mexico meet South Korea in Nashville. – AFP