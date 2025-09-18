Japan considers North Korea participation in 2026 Asian Games

TOKYO: Japan will consider allowing North Korean athletes to participate in the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after North Korea expressed its intention to take part.

The Japanese government confirmed the request on Thursday, highlighting the complex diplomatic situation between the two nations.

Japan and North Korea have no formal diplomatic relations, and North Korea did not attend the last time Japan hosted the Games in 1994.

Japan has banned North Korean citizens from entering the country since 2016 due to concerns over its nuclear and missile programmes.

The government has previously made exceptions for North Korean athletes to enter for international sporting events.

Kyodo News reported that North Korea intends to send approximately 150 athletes to compete in 17 events.

The Games are scheduled to take place from 19 September to 4 October next year.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that the organising committee had consulted the sports ministry about the participation.

He added that the government was now considering the request through consultations across various ministries.

North Korea won 11 gold medals and 39 medals overall at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023. – Reuters