Japan’s Tokito Oda wins US Open to complete career golden Slam at 19

JAPANESE wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda completed the career golden Slam at just 19 years old by winning the US Open title on Saturday.

Oda edged his Argentine doubles partner Gustavo Fernandez 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13/11) in a thrilling final match at Flushing Meadows.

The young champion and Fernandez had previously won the men’s wheelchair doubles title together on Friday.

“After match I got too emotional, but now I can speak,“ said Oda, who collapsed to the ground after securing the only Grand Slam missing from his collection.

“I’m feeling just amazing,“ he added. “This result is what I imagined every day... after Wimbledon.”

Oda revealed he had visualized holding the trophy and celebrating on court, describing the final as “maybe craziest match of my career.”

The world number one claimed his seventh Grand Slam singles title with this victory.

He had already won the French Open and Wimbledon crowns earlier this year after taking gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

His only loss at the majors this season came against Britain’s Alfie Hewett in the Australian Open final.

There was more success for Japan on Saturday as Yui Kamiji won the women’s wheelchair title.

Kamiji rallied to beat China’s Li Xiaohui 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 for her 11th Grand Slam singles title.

She had won this year’s Australian and French Opens but finished as runner-up at Wimbledon. – AFP