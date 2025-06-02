JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) only needs one more win to clinch their 11th consecutive Super League title after beating Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) FC 4-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

Hector Bidoglio’s squad is at the top of the league standings with 55 points, while Selangor is second with a difference of 16 points.

In yesterday’s match, JDT dominated the game against PDRM FC, the only team that had managed to tie the defending champions during the action at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on July 31.

Striker Jorge Leonardo Obregon Rojas blasted the opening goal as early as the 14th minute after receiving a pass from Heberty Fernandes De Andrade.

JDT had a chance to double the score after La’vere Lawrence Corbin Ong was brought down by Mohammad Imran Samso, but Juan Muniz Gallego’s 22nd minute free kick was off the mark.

PDRM FC’s free kick through Muhammad Fakhrul Azim Mohd Zulpatah seven minutes later was also off target, thus squandering a chance to score.

That miss proved costly as JDT, the defending champions continued to pushed for a second goal and in the 39th minute Corbin Ong headed in Juan Muniz Gallego’s corner kick to make it 2-0.

The second half saw Jese Rodriguez Ruiz score the third goal for JDT in the 54th minute after finishing off Junheong Park’s cross while Romel Oswaldo Morales Ramirez completed the rout in the 81st minute.

The result remained 4-0 until the final whistle.