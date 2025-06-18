JOHOR Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) stalwarts Safiq Rahim and Farizal Marlias have bid farewell to the club after years of dedication to the Southern Tigers.

The club announced the duo’s departure via a tribute on its official Facebook page, recognising their years of commitment, leadership, and achievements that helped shape JDT into a dominant force in Malaysian and regional football.

Safiq, 37, joined JDT in 2013 and has been instrumental in the team’s success, including captaining the side to the historic 2015 AFC Cup victory, the first time an East Asian club clinched the prestigious continental title.

Over the course of 270 appearances, the attacking midfielder netted 59 goals and provided 68 assists, helping the club secure an impressive list of honours - nine Malaysia Super League titles, seven Charity Shields, four Malaysia Cups, four FA Cups, and one AFC Cup.

Farizal, 38, who donned the JDT jersey in 2015, on the other hand, established himself as one of the country’s finest goalkeepers, keeping 102 clean sheets in 222 appearances.

His tenure saw him win 10 league titles, nine Charity Shields, five Malaysia Cups, four FA Cups and the historic AFC Cup in 2015.

The Johor-born duo are widely regarded as legends, not only for their on-field success but also for their leadership and influence within the club.

Yesterday, JDT confirmed the release of 11 players ahead of the 2025–2026 M-League season through a post on social media.

Among those released were goalkeepers Farizal Marlias and Izham Tarmizi, as well as midfield legend Safiq Rahim.

The Southern Tigers also parted ways with seven foreign players, Jordi Amat, Jese Rodriguez, Murilo Henrique, Jonathan Viera, Alvaro Gonzalez, Roque Mesa, and Anselmo de Moraes, as the club looks to refresh its squad for the upcoming campaign.

The eleventh departure is Ramadhan Saifullah, who has completed a permanent transfer to Kuching City FC, officially bringing his journey with the Southern Tigers to a close.