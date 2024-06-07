JDT showed much improvement in playing as a team against Malaysian University - Head coach

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) game against Malaysian University in the second leg of the FA Cup quarter-finals showed greater improvement in team play, head coach Hector Pablo Bidoglio said.

He said the team improved in set pieces and high-pressure tempo and kept their composure in absorbing the opponents’ attacks.

“Today, JDT is improving, plays a team (and) is not person dependent. We have an excellent squad and players, but the most important thing is to play as a team,” he told reporters after yesterday’s game at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Bidoglio also complimented JDT young attacker Mohd Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi’s contribution to the game but believed the player has room for improvement.

“(Mohd) Arif (Aiman) is an outstanding player, helps the team much (but) needs to gain more confidence game by game...I like Arif. Arif performed excellently today, and I know that Arif improves game by game,” he said.

On JDT’s next game against Sabah in the Super League, Bidoglio said he expects it to be a tough match at the Rhinos turf.

“We need to play the same way we play at home; we need to focus on ourselves, be a possession team and be dynamic. Sabah is a difficult rival, but this is a way to improve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian University head coach Ridzuan Abu Shah said the match against JDT was a valuable experience to improve the team’s weaknesses in facing the M3 league competition.

“We tried but we didn’t get to the Super League level. The opportunity to play with JDT’s main squad gives us the opportunity to learn from a better team,“ he said.

JDT advanced to the semi-finals of the FA Cup with an aggregate score of 13-0 after beating Malaysian University 8-0 in the quarter-final second leg last night.