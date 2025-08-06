FOR the second time in her career, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul has reached No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Thanks to her tie for 30th at the AIG Women’s Open, Thitikul moved one spot on the Rolex Rankings, passing American Nelly Korda, who had held the top spot since March 25, 2024.

Thitikul first ascended to the top of the Rolex Rankings on Oct 31, 2022, and held the position for two weeks. She is the second Thai player to reach Rolex Rankings No. 1, along with Ariya Jutanugarn.

“I am very grateful to become the No. 1 player in the world for the second time. This is not just about me – this is about my family, my team and my friends, not to mention the amazing support I feel from my fans in Thailand and all around the world,” said Thitikul. “There are so many incredible golfers competing every week and I will work my hardest to make sure I am a strong representative of our game.”

Thitikul has recorded eight top-10 finishes this season, the most on the LPGA Tour. She captured the title at the Mizuho Americas Open, finished solo second at the Amundi Evian Championship and earned a tie for second at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.