Russian attack on Ukraine holiday camp kills two, wounds 12

KYIV: A Russian attack on a holiday camp in central Ukraine killed two people and wounded 12 others, according to local authorities.

The strike set fire to single-storey cottages in the Zaporizhzhia region, which remains heavily contested along the front line.

Emergency services shared images of firefighters battling flames and victims lying on blood-stained ground.

Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed two fatalities and 12 injuries, including four children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, calling it an act of cruelty meant to intimidate civilians.

“There’s no military sense in this attack. It’s just cruelty to scare people,“ Zelensky said on social media.

He added that Russian strikes further south had left hundreds without electricity.

Separately, Russian forces killed a 66-year-old man in Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region.

Moscow has not commented on the latest strikes but denies targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia region has faced escalating attacks despite Russia’s claim of annexation in 2022. - AFP