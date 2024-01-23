Jing Xuen among six golfers shortlisted for Queen Sirikit Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Sensational young golfer Ng Jing Xuen (pix) is among six national athletes shortlisted for The Queen Sirikit Cup 2024 (QSC) to be held in Christchurch, New Zealand, from March 20 to 23.

Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA) vice-president Dr Noor Aziah Mohd Ariffin said the SEA Games 2023 gold medallist would have to vie with Wang Xin Yao, Sohniya Chandra Mohan, Pang Hee Jie, Alya Afza Ahmad Hazari and Charlayne Chong to fill the three slots in the Malaysian team.

She said the selection of Malaysia’s representatives this year is slightly different as they need to obtain sufficient marks set by MALGA on putting, chipping and driving range to be selected.

“Normally the best three in world amateur golf rankings (WAGR) would automatically represent the country but this time around they still need to undergo a selection process conducted by us.

“The full results (final list) might be known next Monday,” she told Bernama here today.

Noor Aziah said coaches Chris Marrs and Zulkarnaini Abdullah had been hired to prepare the team for the championships, where Malaysia are targeting to finish in the top five.

In last year’s meet in Manila, Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu finished joint 22nd and Xin Yao was placed 27th in the individual event while in the team category, Malaysia finished 11th out of 12 countries.

QSC is an annual event featuring women amateur golfers from 12 to 14 in Asia-Pacific countries. -Bernama