Johor clinches team title at 5th edition of PNAGS National Final

JOHOR golfers displayed grit and consistency to be crowned Team State Champion at the 5th edition of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) National Final, held on Sept 29–30 at Saujana Golf & Country Club in Subang.

In a nail-biting finish, Johor edged out Selangor on count back (OCB) after both teams recorded identical two-round nett scores of 588 strokes.

Led by team captain Mohamed Izzad Ibrahim Jagkeira, the Johor squad entered the championship as favorites, having committed to frequent training sessions and practice rounds in preparation for the Final.

The team’s winning scores for the Perodua Challenge Trophy came from Mohamed Izzad (HCP 1), Ivan Lim Jen Jean (HCP 4), Nor Azhar Mohamad Noor (HCP 7), Mohd Zaid Mohd Nor (HCP 12) and Mohd Azmie Lahad (HCP 21)

“Saujana’s Palm Course is one of the toughest in the country, so our approach was to stay focused, play safe, and give our very best. Every player knew they had to dig deep to outplay the other states. The fighting spirit was remarkable, and our ultimate goal was to clinch the title,” said Mohamed Izzad.

The highlights of the National Final were also the 70-finalists, eyeing the individual five medal champions category to represent team Malaysia in the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC), World Final in Jeju Island, South Korea from Oct 31 to Nov 8.

Seasoned PNAGS participant, Mohd Rizal Mohmad Sahibek (HCP 5) emerged as champion with a total two-day score of 143 nett beating fourteen other contenders in the Medal A category while Medal B winner went to Abdullah Dania with a total score of 146 Nett.

Others that qualified for the WAGC, World Final in the Medal C group are Amir Beek Kamaruddin who posted 146 nett score followed by Medal D winner, Ahmad Fadzli Mohd Nor who shot 141 nett and Mohd Faizal Zainal who scored a phenomenal score of 140 nett in the Medal E category.

At the closing ceremony, WAGC President, Isac Saminathan, revealed the possibility of Malaysia once again hosting the global championship in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026

“We are anticipating over 40 countries to participate in this prestigious amateur golf event. We have identified our official hotel and four golf courses in Johor to welcome the world’s best amateur golfers,” he said.

“With the strong support of Tourism Malaysia and our valued partners, we are committed to making WAGC, World Final 2026 an extraordinary celebration of golf and of Malaysia.”

He also extended his appreciation to title sponsor PERODUA, a strong supporter of PNAGS since 2012, and acknowledged the co-sponsors and partners: Fella Design, Skechers Go-Golf, Etika Holdings Sdn. Bhd, Tourism Malaysia, Youth & Sports Ministry, Malaysian Golf Association, IROAS (Official Timekeeper), Desa Golf House, The Firefly Resorts – Semporna, Rinnai Malaysia, URMunchys, Hospitality 360, Acti-Tape & Throatsil, Kami Global PLT, Le Botanical, JAKE’S Charbroil Steaks, Golf Malaysia, Vanakkam Malaysia Air Asia Group and Pixel Block Sdn Bhd.

The prize-giving ceremony was graced by YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth & Sports Malaysia, and Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Perodua, who presented the awards to the winners.